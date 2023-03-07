City of Temple, local businesses expecting own 'boom' during July 4th event

The final preparations and checks are underway as thousands are expected to be in the area of Crossroads Park for the event.

TEMPLE, Texas — Final preparations and checks are underway before the big Fourth of July event in Temple Tuesday night.

The city of Temple is hoping you'll join them for their fun fest and firework show at Crossroads Park.

It's not just event organizers who are anticipating the day of festivities but local businesses too.

"We're in prime spot for fireworks," said Patrick Hodges, owner and co-founder of Bold Republic Brewing.

The brewery backs up to Crossroads Park and has a front row seat to the city of Temple's Fourth of July action.

"I do think it's going to be busy, but we've we've staffed up appropriately," Hodges said. "I think that we'll be able to execute it well."

Not only execute, but the brewery operators are hoping to capitalize too. There are special packages available for you that include reserved seating, parking, special pint cups and family fun.

There is still time to stop by the taproom and snag a table or some tickets for the best 4th of July Party in... Posted by Bold Republic Brewing Company on Friday, June 30, 2023

The brewery will have a food truck and live music on the Fourth of July. Hodges invites you to bring lawn chairs and blanks for the firework show.

"We like to have a good time and we center all of our operations around being family friendly," Hodges added.

He's not the only one gearing up for a busy day.

Holly Leiferman, senior special events coordinator for the City of Temple, is overseeing the Fourth of July event.

"It's logistically heavy, but it's good because it does task our team with making sure that we are logistically sound and keeping everybody safe," she said. "Usually a year it takes to coordinate this event and what the coordination is though, is all the city departments that are involved."

She and the many others are working up super close to the event and even until after the event.

City of Temple crews were putting up fences, trash cans and portable restrooms. Leiferman said the final touches will be done just hours before the event.

Their hard work is leading up to the 20 minute show where more than 6,000 shots will be shot.

"For 20 minutes things are just quiet and you're just enjoying the firework show like it's just amazing," she said. "I get goosebumps talking about it, how you can just stand and just watch and think you know this really matters. We're doing something for our whole community."

The City of Temple has partnered up with H-E-B and Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics to provide the firework show that is set to start at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Leiferman said they work on providing a bigger and better show each Fourth of July. She told 6 News that Crossroads Park provides a space that makes for a great show and provides enough area to make it safe.