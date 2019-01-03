TEMPLE, Texas — Dell L. Martin, Jr., a prominent business man in the Temple community, passed away Sunday at the age of 88.

Martin was born May 9, 1930 in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1949.

After graduation, Martin joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Naval Construction Battalions until 1952.

He returned to Austin and received a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas, graduating in 1957.

Martin moved from Fort Worth, where he started his engineering career, to Temple in 1962 to work as an engineer for Baldwin-Erhet-Hill. He went on to become plant manager.

In 1968, Martin founded Texas Hydralics, Inc. and expanded the business across the country. Twenty years later, he sold the company and founded Dell Management and ProVentures.

Martin was very active in the Temple community. He served on the Board of Directors of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County and the Board of Directors of the First State Bank. Central Texas. He was a member of the Temple Economic Development Corporation.

He was also president of the Temple Rotary Club, a director for the Temple Industrial Foundation and a director of the Draughton-Miller Airport Board.

Martin and his wife of 25 years, Anna, spent time travelling the world after he retired from Texas Hydraulics. Martin was an accomplished pilot who would often fly his own plane across the country, often taking friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Temple.

A reception and celebration of life will follow at Pignetti's in Temple.

Rather than flowers, the family asked for scholarship gifts to the nursing program at the Dell Martin Nursing Education Center.

Donations can be made online.