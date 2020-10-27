Temple Chamber of Commerce hosts 36th annual celebration of military and veterans

Due to the pandemic, the 36th event was celebrated as a virtual salute to honor all who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Chamber of Commerce has hosted a celebration of the military and veterans for the past 35 years. Due to the pandemic, the 36th event was celebrated as a virtual salute to honor all who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition included the military (13th ESC/Fort Hood, 1st Medical Brigade/Fort Hood, 36th Sustainment Brigade/TxANG), veterans, JROTC, law enforcement, fire & rescue, EMS and medical/health care professionals.

"Unity Within Community" was the theme for the 36th Military & First Responder Salute.

Community and military leaders were asked to provide a short shout-out to recognize the honored guests for their engagement and leadership in the community.

To replace the annual luncheon, the Chamber and HEB planned a lunch to go outside of the Santa Fe Business Center. Veteran organizations, food kitchens, shelters and sponsors had the opportunity to pre-order for pick-up. The general public, including walk-ups, were accommodated with lunch to go by a drive-up process or to-go table on Tuesday.

The inaugural airing of the finished product will take place on November 10 on the Temple Chamber of Commerce YouTube site.

The video event will mix a message that is mindful of the struggles all have endured since early March, and the importance of the greater Temple community bonding together to help our neighbors. The traditional elements including a presentation and retirement of the Colors, National Anthem, Vietnam era veteran pinning, patriotic music and messages of support will be captured in the video.