TEMPLE — The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be moving into a new building, but not without a new logo to match.

About 75 people watched as the new logos were unveiled Tuesday. President and CEO of the Temple Chamber of Commerce Rod Henry spoke to the crowd about how the idea manifested into reality before them.

"The board of directors asked us many months back to take a look at the image and look at rebranding the chamber. This was an excellent opportunity to take that next level above as an organization," Henry said.

The chamber then consulted Bill Woodward and his team at Woodward Creative Group who created the designs.

Woodward said the new logo is based on the chamber's four pillars of excellence, which are governmental affairs, business and community development, membership services and organizational improvement. The chamber said the red and blue colors depict the working relationship between them and the City of Temple.

"I think the logo is representative of a new phase for the chamber," Woodward said.

That new phase for the chamber is expected soon. They plan to move from their location on North 5th Street in Temple to the 34,000 square foot Santa Fe Business Center as part of the 30 million-dollar redevelopment of the Santa Fe Plaza. The chamber's logo will be added to the outside of the business center.

"It's already on the new building on the inside," said Henry. "The first rollout will be at our Chamber Golf Classic. Then we'll roll out other things as we get closer to our actual move, which will happen in mid-September."

