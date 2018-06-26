If you've ever had a child lose a beloved stuff animal, you know how upsetting it can be for them. A Chick-fil-A in Temple knows that too.

The Chick-fil-a on North 31st St. posted a picture of a stuffed animal on its Facebook page hoping to find the owner. The original post was June 22 and read "Please help me find my owner! I've been well fed and taken care of by the nice Chick-fil-A people but I miss my home." That post was shared more than 1,400 times.

The restaurant followed up with an update on Tuesday with a post that reads, "We still are searching for our owner, and we hope we find them soon because we miss them so much!"

The store is asking anyone who recognizes the stuffed animal or who may know the owner to message them on its Facebook page.

