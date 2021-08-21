Temple church holds backpack and school supply giveaway for local families

Students were able to listen to guest speakers, get free physicals, free haircuts, and there were also cash giveaways.

TEMPLE, Texas — Summer break is almost over for Temple Independent School District. Students are heading back to school on Tuesday.



A New Day Fellowship Church and A New Day Learning Academy wanted to make sure students had all the tools they needed to be successful this year. They held a backpack and supply giveaway.



Students were able to listen to guest speakers, get free physicals, free haircuts, and there were also cash giveaways for families. Event organizers say they really wanted to do something to help the east side of the community.

