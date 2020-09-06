TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple City Council unanimously appointed Jana Lewellen on Monday to serve as the new City Secretary.

Lewellen is a Temple native and recently held the position of City Secretary for the City of Robinson. She was Deputy City Secretary in Temple from 2011-13.



"Throughout the interview process, Mrs. Lewellen demonstrated that she was the dedicated, detail-oriented individual we needed for this position," Mayor Tim Davis said. "Her experience speaks for itself, and it was an added bonus that she is already familiar with the City of Temple."



The City Secretary's office provides information to the public and City departments, maintains all official City records and conducts municipal elections.



"It is an honor to be selected as Temple's City Secretary. Being a Temple native and having the opportunity to come back home and work for the city I know and love is a chance of a lifetime," Lewellen said. "My career has now come full circle and I'm looking forward to getting started."



Lewellen will start with the City is June 22.

