Temple City Council approves master plan to improve roads, sidewalks, public transportation

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple City Council approved a Mobility Master Plan, the city announced Tuesday.

According to the city, the plan "is designed to produce a state-of-the-practice, multimodal transportation system through the improvement and construction of roads, sidewalks, parks, traffic lights, public transit and other transportation methods."

The plan, which looked at the potential impact of population growth, was put together in collaboration with Alliance Transportation Group, Inc., the city said.

"The City of Temple will implement the plan by identifying priority projects, then determining how each will be funded," according to a news release.