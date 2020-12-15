Temple Civic Theatre needs community's help to stay open

The Temple Civic Theatre has not been able to afford the full plays it normally provides for season ticket holders. Now it's looking for help.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Civic Theatre has entertained the local community since 1966. Board President Gary Gosney told 6 News it has seen hard times before, but now it may not be able to stay in business.

Gosney said the theatre normally provides six full length plays for season ticket holders, but the theater had to scale back seating so much this year that it was not able to buy the rights to such plays.

"It takes quite a bit to put on a play," Gosney said. "We have to be able to buy the rights, we have to be able to produce it and we have to get an audience there."

Gosney said they can normally sit up to 225 people at the Temple Civic Theatre. Right now, they can only sit around 70.

The theatre is holding smaller musical productions to try and raise some money but the last such production only brought out thirty people. Gosney said that model just doesn't work.

"We've tried to the best we can but these productions bring in two or three thousand dollars when we need a play to bring in twenty thousand dollars," Gosney said.

Gosney hopes they will be able to open back up fully around June of next year but they need help to get to that point. He said the organization has created a capital funds campaign to keep the theater viable. The theater first went to its members for support and has also asked the Temple Chamber of Commerce. Gosney hopes the public will be able to help out as well.