Temple Civic Theatre recognized with historical marker

The landmark sign was unveiled in a free ceremony just before the debut of the theater's latest production Friday evening.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Historical Commission recognized the Temple Civic Theatre with an official Texas historical marker Friday evening.

Several dozens of thespian lovers attended a ceremony honoring the live theater venue located at 2413 S 13th Street. The theater has been a part of the local community for more than 50 years.

Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the Temple Civic Theatre has contributed significantly to the art community as well as the city.

Dr. Gary Gosney who wrote the play, The Other Side of Nothing, said he takes pride in the artform still being valued today. He did his first production with the theater in 1970. He’s seen local actors, set designers, production specialists and others come together to put on captivating programs for the public.

“It means a lot because it tells me people are willing to give to their community,” Gosney said.

The play, which is the 300th Temple Civic Theatre production, made its world debut after the historical marking unveiling, and for Gosney, the moment means much more.

“The Other Side of Nothing is an original concept that Marjie Rynearson and I had,” Gosney said. “Marjie got sick and passed away, so I finished the play in her honor and tried to make it something she would be proud of.”

One of the actors in the production is Dashon King said performing on stage is a dream of his and he feels excited to contribute to a long legacy.

“They said it’s been here since the 60s’ so I’m actually going to continue to carry on a legacy and hope more people know that this is a historical landmark,” King said.

Gosney said he hopes families can come out and experience the theater shows.

He said, “People can come and enjoy a little slice of joy or life and experience something they wouldn’t have before, and they can do that for very little money.”