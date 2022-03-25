Temple club raises over $15,000 for Ukraine refugees

The club has $335 in matching funds still available, and will continue to raise money from its members through April 8.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple club raised over $15,000 to help provide food, water, medical equipment and shelter for Ukraine refugees.

In a news release, the Rotary Club of Temple said the money will go to Rotary's Disaster Response Fund, which is providing critical humanitarian support for those in Ukraine.

“Service above self is our motto, and Rotary International has a history of helping people in need with projects around the world ranging from drilling water wells to helping cure Polio," said Rod Henry, president of the Rotary Club of Temple.

Barbara Bozon, Temple Rotary Foundation Chair, said they met their goal so quickly that they set a higher goal, then exceeded it, thanks to local members.

“I am incredibly proud, impressed and not the least bit surprised at what Rotary Clubs all over the world are doing to help the people of the Ukraine,” former club president Jack Jones. “Once again, Rotarians speak with their actions and not their words, and they do so immediately and with unified effort. When people are suffering and need of care, they can always count on Rotary to be the first to step up. We are truly all citizens of the same world. God bless Rotary.”