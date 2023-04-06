Two Temple College baseball players picked in the 2023 MLB Draft

These two players joined the list of 36 Leopards who were drafted in the last 25 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Former and current Temple College baseball players Joseph Redfield and Luis Martinez-Gomez were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft that took place from July 9 to July 11.

The outfielder Redfield, who transferred from Temple College to Sam Houston State University in 2022, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the draft. Over 88 games, Redfield garnered a .370 batting average, including 72 runs and 61 RBI's, according to Temple College.

Martinez-Gomez, who pitched for the Leopards in 2023, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the tenth round. He was named NTJCAC Pitcher of the Week in April for his performance in his fourth win of the season.

Temple College Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Craig McMurty stated, "We are extremely proud of both of these excellent players."

"Not only are they talented ball players, they are both excellent young men. It was a pleasure to coach them. I know I speak for the entire Temple College community when I say that we wish them the best as they advance and pursue their careers," McMurty added.

Now, a total of 36 Temple College baseball players have been selected in the MLB Draft over the last 25 years.

To view more information on these two players, visit here.