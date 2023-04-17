Temple College to host 2023 Kentucky Derby Fundraiser

Money raised at the event will go towards the Temple College Foundation which helps support students through scholarships, emergency aid and more.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple College is gearing up to host the 2023 Kentucky Derby Fundraiser at the Mayborn Convention Center on Saturday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Once the doors open at 5 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks and appetizers along with dinner from Pignetti's.

In addition to the great food options, everyone will be able to watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby, the Temple College Stick Horse Races and participate in a live auction.

To really embrace the horse racing culture, women are encouraged to wear hats fit for the occasion, prizes will be awarded to those sporting the best ones.

This fundraiser will benefit the Temple College Foundation which helps support students through scholarships, emergency aid and more.

If you would like to attend this event, the last day to buy your ticket is Wednesday, April 26.

You can purchase your ticket by visiting here.

If you would like to view more information on this fundraiser, please visit here.