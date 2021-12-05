Temple College, Temple ISD awarded $1.5 million grant to expand cybersecurity education

A major focus is to get more students at Temple High School enrolled in dual credit classes that focus on cybersecurity.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple College and Temple ISD received a grant worth around $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education with the hopes of expanding their cybersecurity curriculum, according to a news release Thursday.

A goal of the new initiative is to try and increase the number of female and minority students who enter the field.

Additionally, a major focus is to get more students at Temple High School enrolled in dual credit classes that focus on cybersecurity. The grant will help pay for these classes, as well as help the school fund new computer equipment and certification tests, the news release says.