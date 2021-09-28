Temple to reopen COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced it is reopening a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site starting Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The testing site will be located in the parking lot across from Wilson Park Softball Complex, 2136-2210 E Avenue H, and will resume operations starting tomorrow and will run through Oct. 15.
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A total of 200 tests will be available each day along with 50 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the release. Booster shots will also be available.