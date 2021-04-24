Temple veteran living community receives garden

The Crossley Veteran Community helps bring retired vets together through activities such as gardening.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Crossley Veteran Community has gone above and beyond to help house and give activities to the brave men and women who served our country.

Now, with the help of the City of Temple, Keep Temple Beautiful, the Un-Included Club, Temple Fire Department and the Girl Scouts, a new garden is coming to the community that residents can use to grow their own fruits and vegetables.

"Most of us are single out here, and we probably don’t eat as well as we should, certainly the garden will help that," joked Bill Atterberry, a 33-year Air Force veteran.

Atterberry lives in Crossley and enjoys the bonding and neighborhood feel of the community. He believes there should be something like this in all 50 states. Atterberry, despite being in his 80s, grabbed a shovel and helped move dirt and build the garden.

“It’ll enhance the sense of community certainly and it’ll give us a chance to work on projects together, and that's what the military is about, the buddy system," he said.