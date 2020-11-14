Temple dancing man expresses gratitude for help from Central Texas

Six days a week Albert Finley, also known as Bow-Legged Lou, can be seen dancing and twirling business signs on 31st Street. Recently, he fell on hard times.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple man expressed his gratitude to Central Texans who helped him reach his financial goals.

A GoFundMe account was then created by his boss Jason Winkler to help him get a new car and some dental work.

In just under a week, the community came together to help raise more than $10,000.

“Right now, I’m speechless,” Finley said. “I am. I just love everybody who helps me out. I am going to keep doing what I do, and I guarantee 100 percent that I am going to get that car.”

Finley said the dental work could cost around $2,000 or more.