Temple daycare temporarily closing after employee tests COVID-19 positive

The Executive Director at A+ Learning Academy in Temple said a part-time employee tested positive but was not on campus with symptoms.

TEMPLE, Texas — A+ Learning Academy in Temple will close to do a deep cleaning over the weekend after a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19, Executive Director Amanda Winkler said Friday.

Winkler said the employee never showed any symptoms while at the facility.

Winkler said she closed the daycare for a deep cleaning with an electrostatic sprayer called vital oxide. She said the daycare would open again on Monday.

