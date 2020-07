The city said the decision was made after Gov. Greg Abbott updated an executive order limiting gathering sizes.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple has canceled their July 4 drive-in fireworks show in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order limited gatherings.

"Mayor Time Davis decided it is in the best interest of public health and safety to cancel the fireworks show," the city said in a release.

The city said it will reschedule the fireworks display to another event in the future.

"We look forward to celebrating with residents once it is safe to do so," the release said.