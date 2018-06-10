TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were taken to Baylor Scott and White after a car accident in Temple around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Temple police said the driver of a gold Chevy sedan was driving westbound on N. 43rd St. when a gray Ford Explorer ran a stop sign and slammed into the sedan.

Police said they believe the driver of the Ford Explorer may have been experiencing unknown medical issues before the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Sedan was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and the driver of the Ford Explorer was taken to the hospital to be treated.

