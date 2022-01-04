x
Here's why 25 emergency sirens will go off in Temple Saturday morning

When you're indoors, real sirens can be hard to hear. That's why the City of Temple encourages you to sign up for notifications for your phone.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple's Emergency Management is planning to test its outdoor emergency sirens on Saturday, the city announced on its website.

All 25 sirens will simultaneously go off for three minutes at 11 a.m., the city said. This is the same amount of time it would run in a real-weather emergency event like a tornado.

In the video below, Jennifer Henager, an emergency management specialist, said that sometimes, especially when you're indoors, it can be hard to hear the sirens go off. To make sure you don't miss any real alarms, she encourages the public to go to "Stay Safe Temple" and sign up for "alert Temple" to get notifications of these sirens going off to your phone.

"That way, no matter where you're at or what you're doing, you'll receive those important notifications when you need them," she said.

Watch the video below.

Let's chat more about our outdoor emergency sirens! When they sound, severe weather in Temple is anticipated, so take immediate action to ensure you are safe from the impact. If you are indoors, you may not hear the outdoor sirens, so it's important to use multiple alert methods. Sign up for our emergency notification system, Alert Temple, and check local weather alerts when severe weather is expected. Visit staysafetemple.com to register for Alert Temple and review safety tips. To ensure these sirens are working properly, we will be performing an extended siren test on Saturday, April 2 at 11am. All 25 sirens will simultaneously sound for 3 minutes, which is the duration they would run in a real weather emergency event, like a tornado.

Posted by Temple Fire & Rescue on Thursday, March 24, 2022

