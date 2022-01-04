Here's why 25 emergency sirens will go off in Temple Saturday morning

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple's Emergency Management is planning to test its outdoor emergency sirens on Saturday, the city announced on its website.
All 25 sirens will simultaneously go off for three minutes at 11 a.m., the city said. This is the same amount of time it would run in a real-weather emergency event like a tornado.
In the video below, Jennifer Henager, an emergency management specialist, said that sometimes, especially when you're indoors, it can be hard to hear the sirens go off. To make sure you don't miss any real alarms, she encourages the public to go to "Stay Safe Temple" and sign up for "alert Temple" to get notifications of these sirens going off to your phone.
"That way, no matter where you're at or what you're doing, you'll receive those important notifications when you need them," she said.
Watch the video below.
Also on KCENTV.com: