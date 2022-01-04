Here's why 25 emergency sirens will go off in Temple Saturday morning

Let's chat more about our outdoor emergency sirens! When they sound, severe weather in Temple is anticipated, so take immediate action to ensure you are safe from the impact. If you are indoors, you may not hear the outdoor sirens, so it's important to use multiple alert methods. Sign up for our emergency notification system, Alert Temple, and check local weather alerts when severe weather is expected. Visit staysafetemple.com to register for Alert Temple and review safety tips. To ensure these sirens are working properly, we will be performing an extended siren test on Saturday, April 2 at 11am. All 25 sirens will simultaneously sound for 3 minutes, which is the duration they would run in a real weather emergency event, like a tornado.