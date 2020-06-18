Temple family displaced after evening house fire

The family of three reported no injuries, but they sadly lost their dog to the fire.

TEMPLE, Texas — The American Red Cross is helping a Temple family of three after an evening house fire left them displaced June 17.

Two adults and an adolescent reported no injuries caused by the fire as they were able to evacuate the house. However, the family lost their dog to the fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a house fire at 6:20 p.m. June 17. Crews arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the west side of a house on 49th Street in Temple. Firefighters extinguished the fire and called it under control by 6:43 p.m.

Temple firefighters responded with seven fire apparatus and 20 personnel. Temple police and EMS were also at the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.