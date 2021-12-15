WATCH | Temple family spreads holiday cheer with Christmas lightshow

The spectacular lightshow plays lights to 10 different songs for 40 minutes.

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're looking for some Christmas cheer, the Brewer's house on Broken Shoe Trail in Temple is playing festive tunes for all to hear.

"We do we start Christmas as early as we can," Brewer said.

The Brewer family's favorite holiday tradition: Decorating their house with Christmas lights accompanied by their favorite holly jolly tunes.

"We love Christmas music and so we thought well, let's just put them all together," Joshua Brewer's wife, Courtney Brewer, said.

Their passion has moved to their yard where they can share it with all who drive by.

"Makes us amazingly happy because the whole reason why we do it is for those kids that come by and they just blowing," he said.

With his two hands, 9,000 feet of wire, almost 30,000 lights, 2,000 zipties, PVC pipe and tomato cases, he created this:

"I like how the lights match with the music and and it goes down all the way to the pool," said a 7-year-old neighbor.

"It makes all the work you put into a completely worth it," he said.

The spectacular lightshow plays lights to 10 different songs for 40 minutes.

"Hope they think it's like a wonderland and like there's a bunch of like fun things and the music," Joshua Brewer said.

"People come to see it and leave happy, that's the best part," Courtney Brewer said.

Playing for six hours each night and two hours each morning, the Brewers have no issue with the slight bill increase of $30 to $40.

Because of the joy they send to others and the opportunity to raise donations so they can provide a Christmas to children who are part of the Angel Tree Program.

"It's not to help us build the show. It's just help us spread Christmas cheer and you know give something to people that may not have a Christmas," Joshua Brewer said.

It's only year two of the Brewer family lights, but it's future is bright.

"I think it's just going to continue to grow and grow and grow. We've already kind of talked about what are some things that we would like to add," he said.

The Brewers want to make their yard more full, but maybe even get more involved.