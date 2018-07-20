TEMPLE, TEXAS — While the fire that began in west Temple Friday afternoon is 100 percent contained, fire crews will continue to monitor and extinguish hot spots.

According to officials, the fire burned about 375 acres, forced the evacuation of the Windmill Farms neighborhood and threatened at least 150 homes.

By Friday afternoon the fire was over 90 percent contained, and residents were given the go-ahead to return to their homes after being forced to evacuate the Windmill Farms neighborhood.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital during the fire -- three with heat related issues and one with a possible sprain.

Plane crews dropped fire retardant on the flames to get it under control.

