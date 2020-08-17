Temple Fire and Rescue puts out garage blaze Saturday afternoon

The home's occupants evacuated without injury, the fire department said. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue put out a fire on the 5400 block of Sandstone Drive in Temple Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to the home shortly before 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home's garage. The occupants were able to evacuate the house uninjured, according to Temple fire.

Fire crews entered and were able to put out the fire, getting it under control at 4:19 p.m. Temple fire responded with eight firefighting unites and 22 crew members. Temple police and Temple EMS were also on scene.