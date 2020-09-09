Temple Fire Department, City host virtual 9/11 memorial

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple and Temple Fire Department will host a Facebook Live ceremony to remember the events of 9/11 that happened 19 years ago. Thi ceremony will honor the brave men and women who lost their lives on that day.

In order to comply with safety guidelines put into place by state and local officials, Temple Fire & Rescue's 9/11 Memorial Service will be an online event only. It will take place on September 11 from 8:55 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. on the Temple Fire & Rescue Facebook page.