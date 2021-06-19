Temple Fire Department puts out fire at one of its own stations

From the photos they posted on Facebook, it shows the fire happened in a kitchen area.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire Department crews put out a fire at one of its own fire stations Saturday night.

In a news release, the department said the fire broke out at Fire Station 5 on North Apache Drive at 7:09 p.m. Five crews from neighboring stations responded and were able to put it out by 7:34 p.m., the news release said.

Fire damage was reported in a kitchen area and smoke damage was reported at the entire station, the department said.

Nobody was injured.

The department said they believe the fire was caused by a pan that was left on a hot stove.

“While we are grateful no one was hurt, this incident shows the seriousness of kitchen safety,” Temple Fire & Rescue PIO Santos Soto said. “A moment of complacency can quickly turn into a disaster.”

Crews working at Station 5 will temporarily be relocated to Station 8, but continue to respond to calls within their district, the department said.

Temple Fire & Rescue is responding to a fire at Fire Station 5. Crews and authorities are on scene. Additional information will be released when it’s available. Posted by Temple Fire & Rescue on Saturday, June 19, 2021