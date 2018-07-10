The Temple Fire Department hosted Fire Safety Day on Saturday. Children and their families showed to also learn about fire safety at the Central Fire station on 3rd Street.

Kids were able to tour the fire station, tour fire apparatus,visit with Sparky the Fire Dog, and participate in the Kids Firefighter challenge which include a slide down our fire truck slide.

Bell County's Miss Flame was crowned at the event.

"It is an opportunity for people to learn and have fun and have lunch at the same time too," said Tom Pechal with the Temple Fire Department.

Temple Fire Safety Day happens every year on the first Saturday in October.

