Temple Fire Department investigates overnight house fire

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue are investigating an overnight house fire. Firefighters were dispatched around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22nd for reports of a house on fire. When crews arrived at the house on S 18th street they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The fire was called under control at 4:24 a.m. No one was home at time of the fire and no injuries were reported.