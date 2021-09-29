Two people safe after attic fire in Temple, officials say

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were inside their home when a fire had started inside of their attic.
Temple Fire and Rescue arrived around 8:20 p.m. at the 3800 block of Brooklawn Dr. to heavy smoke at the Temple home.
Crews were able to control the spread of the fire just after 9 p.m.
Both people inside the home were safely evacuated with no injuries.
Temple Fire and Rescue responded in force, Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also arrived on the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
