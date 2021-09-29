Two people safe after attic fire in Temple, officials say

Temple Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of Birdcreek Dr. and Brooklawn Dr.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were inside their home when a fire had started inside of their attic.

Temple Fire and Rescue arrived around 8:20 p.m. at the 3800 block of Brooklawn Dr. to heavy smoke at the Temple home.

Crews were able to control the spread of the fire just after 9 p.m.

Both people inside the home were safely evacuated with no injuries.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded in force, Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also arrived on the scene.