TEMPLE, TEXAS — While the fire that began in west Temple Friday afternoon is over 90 percent contained, firefighters will still be working overnight to put out the final hot spots.

Friday afternoon residents were given the go-ahead to return to their homes after being forced to evacuate the Windmill Farms neighborhood.

The fire was over 90 percent contained as of Friday evening.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital -- three with heat related issues and one with a possible sprain.

According to officials, the fire burned more than 300 acres, forced the evacuation of the Windmill Farms neighborhood and threatened at least 150 homes. FM 2483 was shut down Friday afternoon.

Plane crews dropped fire retardant on the flames to get it under control.

