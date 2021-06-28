Temple fire, police stress Fourth of July safety

As a reminder, fireworks are not allowed in city limits.

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above is from July 2019.

As Central Texans get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend, Temple Fire & Rescue and the Temple Police Department want to remind residents that fireworks are prohibited inside city limits.

“Fireworks can cause serious injury, damage to property and distress to pets and neighbors,” Temple Fire & Rescue PIO Santos Soto said. “While we all want to celebrate Independence Day, it’s best to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals.”

The possession of fireworks in Temple is not allowed either and the city warns that officers and fire marshals will confiscate fireworks and issue fines for those who break the law.

Failure to comply could net violators up a fine of $2,000 and possibly be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.

TPD said they will be stepping up DWI patrols over the holiday weekend as well.