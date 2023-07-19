Three displaced, no injuries after Temple house fire

Temple Fire and Rescue said two people were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape unharmed.

TEMPLE, Texas — Fire crews in Temple extinguished a 2-alarm house fire that left three people displaced on July 19, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Temple Fire and Rescue said crews were dispatched at 7:09 p.m. to a report of a structure fire on Meadow Oaks Dr.

When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and flames coming from the windows of a house.

Temple Fire and Rescue said crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes of operation, and quickly extinguished the flames.

Two people were home at the time of the fire, according to Temple Fire and Rescue, but both were reportedly able to escape unharmed. A third person reportedly arrived on the scene just after fire crews arrived.

Temple Fire and Rescue said all three people will be displaced from the home due to the fire.

Temple Fire and Rescue said they responded to the fire with nine units and 20 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.

The fire is still reportedly under investigation. Temple Fire and Rescue are asking people to avoid the area at this time, as roads remain closed.

More information will be given as updates become available.