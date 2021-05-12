x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Local News

Temple Fire & Rescue responds to fire at local manufacturing plant

Crews responded to the fire in the area of 3000 Pegasus Drive at Pactiv Inc. Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue put out a structure fire in the area of 3000 Pegasus Drive at Pactiv Inc., according to fire officials. 

Officials responded to reports shortly after 4 p.m. Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from a storage silo on site, officials said. 

Fire officials said on-site technicians guided firefighters, who were then able to locate and extinguish the flames inside, keeping the damage to a minimum. 

All employees in the immediate area were evacuated. No injuries were reported. 

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven fire fighting apparatus and 25 crew members. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene. 

The cause is still under investigation, officials said. 

Credit: Temple Fire & Rescue

Related Articles