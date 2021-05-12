Temple Fire & Rescue responds to fire at local manufacturing plant

Crews responded to the fire in the area of 3000 Pegasus Drive at Pactiv Inc. Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue put out a structure fire in the area of 3000 Pegasus Drive at Pactiv Inc., according to fire officials.

Officials responded to reports shortly after 4 p.m. Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from a storage silo on site, officials said.

Fire officials said on-site technicians guided firefighters, who were then able to locate and extinguish the flames inside, keeping the damage to a minimum.

All employees in the immediate area were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven fire fighting apparatus and 25 crew members. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.