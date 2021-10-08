Temple Fire & Rescue to hold demonstration about dangers of hot cars

The demonstration will be Aug. 19 at the Walmart on West Adams from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — Learn the difference between the outside temperature and the temperature inside of a vehicle with Temple Fire & Rescue.

Temple Fire & Rescue will host a demonstration to teach the community about the dangers of hot cars on Aug. 19 at Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Even with the windows cracked, a car can become dangerously hot in just minutes," said Temple Fire & Rescue.