Temple Fire & Rescue douse a structure fire, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue helped douse the flames of a structure fire in Downtown Temple on Thursday, May 18.

According to authorities, Temple Fire received a call about a fire at 906 N. 6th St. at around 8:31 a.m., just three minutes later at 8:34 a.m. the first unit arrived to the scene.

At the scene, firefighters discovered a single-story home filled with heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple areas of it, Temple Fire says.

According to Temple Fire, at around 8:59 a.m. the fire was deemed to be under control.

The resident was able to escape the fire unharmed and the cause is still yet to be determined.