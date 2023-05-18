x
Temple Fire & Rescue douse a structure fire, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Credit: City of Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue helped douse the flames of a structure fire in Downtown Temple on Thursday, May 18. 

According to authorities, Temple Fire received a call about a fire at 906 N. 6th St. at around 8:31 a.m., just three minutes later at 8:34 a.m. the first unit arrived to the scene.

At the scene, firefighters discovered a single-story home filled with heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple areas of it, Temple Fire says. 

According to Temple Fire, at around 8:59 a.m. the fire was deemed to be under control. 

The resident was able to escape the fire unharmed and the cause is still yet to be determined. 

