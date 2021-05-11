Temple Fire & Rescue responds to second house fire in a day

Officials said no one was in the house, which believed to be vacant. The cause is still under investigation.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a second house fire Tuesday evening after responding to another one earlier in the afternoon.

The department responded to reports of a structure fire shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 909 S. 1st Street, Temple Fire & Rescue said in a release. Crews arrive to heavy smoke coming from the house.

Officials said no one was inside the house and was believed to be vacant at the time of the fire, officials said. The fire was fully extinguished at 7:35 p.m., and the home sustained moderate damage.

Temple Fire & Rescue said it responded with eight fire fighting apparatus and 23 crew members. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.