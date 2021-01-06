Temple Fire & Rescue Station 3 closes for mold treatment

Fire crews will be temporarily relocated to the Temple EMS station at 2986 Thornton Ln. while the facility is treated and other renovations completed.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue Station 3 will close temporarily while it is treated for mold, the department said Thursday evening.

“For the safety of our crews and staff, personnel will temporally relocate to a nearby facility,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said. “We don’t anticipate any significant impact to response times as a result of this relocation.”

According to a release, crews will be staged at the nearby Temple EMS station at 2986 S. Thornton Ln. The city will expedite additional renovations that were scheduled for the building while the crews are out, the department said. Those renovations are expected to take about three months.