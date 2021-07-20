Temple Fire responding to fire at Waterford Park Apartments

Details remain limited at this time. Officials said no one was injured.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue is responding to a fire at an apartment complex.

According to fire officials, the blaze is at Waterford Park Apartments on 3608 S. 31st St. in Temple.

One apartment unit was reportedly on fire, while two others sustained smoke damage. No one was hurt in the fire, officials said.

According to officials, one person was in the apartment at the time of the fire. He tried to extinguish the flames, but was unable to. The unit impacted was a total loss, leaving the tenants without a home.

Temple Fire along with the City of Temple and code enforcement are working to determine the safety of the building structure to see if other united in the building need to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.