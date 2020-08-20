Temple firefighters respond to abandoned house fire

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from an abandoned mobile home located at 2401 E. State Hwy 36.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire around the are of Barnhardt Rd. in southeast Temple on Wednesday at 6:28 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from an abandoned mobile home located at 2401 E. State Hwy 36. The fire also sparked unkempt vegetation and burned the area that surrounds the home, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

The fire was under control at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight firefighting apparatus and 22 personnel. Little River-Academy VFD, Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.