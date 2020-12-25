Temple firefighters respond to Christmas Eve fire

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 511 S. 29th Street Thursday at 7:14 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the exterior of the home, as well as smoke and flames from an RV that was parked nearby, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.
Upon further investigation, firefighters found that the fire had made its way up the side of the wall and into the attic of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames with the fire being fully extinguished and out by 8:22 p.m.
Obstructions inside the home had made accessing the area of the fire difficult. The homeowner was not inside at the time of the fire. Two occupants were able to escape the RV uninjured, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a two-Alarm Response, with nine fire department apparatus on scene, a total of 22 personnel. Also on scene were Temple Police Dept. and Temple EMS.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.
Also on KCENTV.com: