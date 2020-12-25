Temple firefighters respond to Christmas Eve fire

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 511 S. 29th Street Thursday at 7:14 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the exterior of the home, as well as smoke and flames from an RV that was parked nearby, according to Temple Fire & Rescue.



Upon further investigation, firefighters found that the fire had made its way up the side of the wall and into the attic of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames with the fire being fully extinguished and out by 8:22 p.m.