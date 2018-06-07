A couple of puppies are alive and well Thursday night after being rescued from a sewer pipe a few days ago. The firefighters who saved the animals are speaking out about their live saving actions for the first time tonight.

The rescue happened Friday at a home in the 800 block of N. 6th St. in Temple.

The homeowners say they just returned home to find that their Husky had given birth to some puppies, and one of the newborns was trapped in a four inch sewer pipe in the backyard.

The family called 9-1-1 and Temple Fire immediately sprang into action.

"We heard a lot of whimpering. The family already had a couple holes dug up trying to reach the puppies and figure out where they were at," said Colby Sexton, Temple Fire.

Using hand tools crews dug around the pipe and cut some sections out to reach the animal. However once they reached inside the hole they discovered there wasn't one, but two puppies that needed saving.

"We got one out. We thought initially that was the only one but then the homeowner said well I can still hear a puppy," said Rusty Bryant, Temple Fire.

Captain Ron Stewart kept digging, he pulled both puppies out and returned them to the family unharmed.

"There's a moment when you're not sure if it's gonna turn out good or bad and you're like man don't let me be the guy that doesn't save the dogs and so when you saw them it was such a sigh of relief like oh thank god they're there. When you go on a call it's someones worse day they had an accident they had a fire and for a call to end so positively it just changed the whole complex of the day just made it so much better," said Stewart.

The entire rescue took about an hour and a half. The animals were cleaned off and reunited with their mother. The sewer line was secured until repairs could be made.

