Temple Fire responds to Friday evening house fire, four pets unaccounted for

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire & Rescue were alerted Friday around 6:47 p.m. of a house on fire, located at 1706 S. 9th St., according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story home. There were three people inside the home at the time of the fire, all were able to escape without any injuries, according to reports.

Four pets however are still missing from the home, as stated by authorities. Two other residents were not at home, all five will be displaced from the fire, according to Temple Fire.