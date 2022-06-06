Temple finds funding for Home Repair Program, homeowners can apply now

Temple residents in low or medium-income areas can now apply for the city's Home Repair Program. The city has $271,530 available.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple once again has funding for a program to help local residents repair their homes.

The city obtained a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for their 2022-2023 budget from HUD. On Monday, the city explained its Home Repair Program would be funded as a result and they would have $271,530 available in the next fiscal year.

The program is available to to people living in an area of the city where at least half the residents are low or medium-income.

Residents can start the application process by calling Temple's Department of Housing and Community Development at 254-298-5999.

Applicants must own their home and be current on property taxes and the repairs must be for "high priority" repairs, or non-cosmetic repairs, according to the city website.

The city will start the process on their end by talking to the client about their needs, inspecting the home and creating a list of repairs, and verifying the client's income through an online system called Neighborly. If a resident does not have internet access, the city can enter information for them.

Once everything has been verified, the city said they will connect the client with the best partner agency to manage the repair.

Repair cost cannot exceed 50% of the assessed value of the home and the applicant must not owe the City of Temple any outstanding fees.