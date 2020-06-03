AUSTIN, Texas —

The nonprofit Temple Health and Bioscience District (THBD) announced in a press release Friday that it has canceled plans to attend the 2020 SXSW Conference because of concern around the potential spread of the coronavirus.

“We regret the need to withdraw our participation, but due to the fact that this is an international conference and the coronavirus has shown a potential for community spread, THBD has decided that it is in the best interest of our staff and community not to attend the event.” THBD Executive Director Tami Annable said.

