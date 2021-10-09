Temple High Air Force JROTC wins resiliency award

All cadets enrolled in Temple High School’s AFJROTC program for the 2020-21 school year will get a ribbon commemorating the award.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Course was awarded the AFJROTC Resiliency - COVID-19 award in honor of the unit's ability to overcome the challenges of the pandemic during the 2020-21 school year.

The award recognizes the unit's ability to provide a quality AFJROTC program and fortify the resilience of cadets despite the unexpected professional and personal challenges associated with the pandemic, according to a release.

The AFJROTC also performed more than a thousand hours of community service during the school year, per the release.

“The past year and a half has been a trying time for all of us, but despite the adversity caused by the pandemic, our cadets showed us how to act and care for others,” said Major Gary Maki, director of Temple High School’s Air Force JROTC program. “They continuously followed our safety plan, which helped keep the school safe, and selflessly preformed 1,098 community service hours. Essentially, our cadets just volunteered to help. Indeed, Senior Master Sergeant Antonio Carter and I know it has been an honor to be part of the Temple High School Air Force JROTC program.”

All cadets enrolled in Temple High School’s AFJROTC program for the 2020-21 school year will be allowed to wear a ribbon commemorating the award. The unit was also recognized at TISD’s board of trustees meeting on Sept. 13.