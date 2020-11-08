Temple High School Class of 1970 becomes first to endow scholarship with Temple Education Foundation

The Temple High School class of 1970 gave an endowed scholarship to the Temple Education Foundation to celebrate their 50th class reunion

Executive Director of the Temple Education Foundation Kristy Brischke said an unprecedented amount will be given to the TEF. It is the first-ever whole-class endowed scholarship established for TEF, according to Brischke.

Ann Dunn, Class of 1970, gave the initial gift in memory of a classmate, Dr. Bob Pappas. Pappas reflected his passion for teaching and empowering students to the strength of diversity in culture, character, ethnicity, lifelong experiences and learning, Brischke said. Eventually, other classmates to joined in to donate.

Due to the pandemic, the class of 1970’s 50th reunion has been postponed until 2021, according to Brischke.

Patrick Mullins, class of 1970 class president, feels certain that significant additional funds will be raised despite not having the opportunity to gather as a class, Brischke said.

“Temple Wildcat Classmates of 1970 are extraordinarily generous, and we look forward to reporting to the Temple Education Foundation the total we will be adding to Ann’s generous initial donation," Mullins said. “This endowed scholarship will continue to grow as gifts are added over the years. It is our hope that both past and future classes of Temple High school will be inspired to follow our lead and impact generations of Wildcats to come. Giving back brings us joy and we are very happy to support a school system we love."

Endowed scholarships allow donors to leave a legacy by providing a permanent asset that benefits students with a lasting gift.

“Because of the generosity of this gift, Temple High School graduating seniors will be able to pursue their dream of continuing their education beyond high school. TEF is deeply grateful for the Class of 1970 and their commitment to the success of young people from Temple schools,” Brischke said. “Support in any amount goes directly to Temple ISD students and teachers through TEF’s Innovative Teaching grant program and graduating senior scholarships. If you give $50 a month or $5, any gift is a benefit to our local schools."

The Class of 1970 scholarship, with the first year dedicated in memory of Dr. Bob Pappas, was presented to the TEF on Tuesday at the TISD Administration Building. In 2020, TEF awarded $116,000 in scholarships to THS graduating seniors and gave away nearly $53,000 in innovative teaching grants to TISD faculty.

"Awarding TEF scholarships speak loudly of Temple ISD’s confidence in the student’s ability, personal attributes, and their potential in meeting new goals. The scholarship also strengthens their inner drive, heightens their belief in self, and allows them to know community support continues with them through life,” said Susan Luck, Class of 1970 and former THS Lead Counselor.