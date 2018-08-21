It's the new school year and for students at Temple High School they will be starting it off with a bang, as they are introduced to the brand new Career and Technical Education Center.

The facility worth $32 million, shows the communities investment in the students and their future. Students interested in emergency services, becoming a vet, cosmetology and culinary skills, to name a few, will all have real-world practical areas.

"For students studying in the veterinarian area, we have kennels, dog grooming tables, a dog run, and a reception area," said health and science teacher Elizabeth Maybin. "Where they will be able to accept clients from the community."

The whole idea behind the huge new facility is to give students the real world knowledge, experience and skill set, so they can go straight into the workforce once they have finished their education.

© 2018 KCEN