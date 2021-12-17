VIDEO | Temple home tunes Christmas lights to Britney Spears, NSYNC, non-holiday tunes

"Be warned, some of the other songs aren't as kid friendly but great for someone wanting throwback hits," she said.

TEMPLE, Texas — Houses down from the Brewers' home on Broken Shoe Trail in Temple, is another home wanting to spread holiday cheer in a rather non-conventional way.

Similar to the Brewers' story we reported earlier this week, the homeowners also decked out their house in Christmas lights. Instead of tuning them to Christmas music, however, they tuned it to other popular hits.

Video below taken by a 6 News producer shows the house's lights flicker on and off to pop hits by Britney Spears and NSYNC.

"Be warned, some of the other songs aren't as kid friendly but great for someone wanting throwback hits," she said.

She said other songs played included TLC, as well as hits like "Mambo No. 5," "Can't Touch This" and even "The Thong Song."