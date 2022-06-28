x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City of Temple hosts virtual job fair Wednesday

It will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Credit: AP
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Job openings stayed at a near-record level in February, 2022, little changed from the previous month, continuing a trend that Federal Reserve officials see as a driver of inflation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File )

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday to help fill positions with the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the Public Works Department.

It will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can join by clicking the link here.

The positions available include convention center staff, street construction and traffic signal crew leaders, ballfield maintenance equipment operators, aquatics maintenance workers, mowing crew maintenance workers, fleet technicians, solid waste drivers, general maintenance staff and more. 

"The City of Temple is looking to fill important positions for two of our largest departments,” said Human Resources Director Tara Raymore. “We’re excited to give residents the ability to explore opportunities virtually.”  

Registration is required ahead of the job fair, which you can fill out here.

Also on KCENTV.com:

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

More excavators arrive in Jarrell